Looking For The Best Weed In Michigan? This Detroit Newspaper Column Has You Covered

Michigan's cannabis market just keeps getting bigger and bigger. With nearly 2,000 licensed growers and a vast array of dispensary products, consumers can easily get lost in the selection.

From flower to concentrates and edibles, the choices can be overwhelming, leaving consumers wondering what's actually worth their time and money.

Detroit’s Metro Times is launching a new weekly column to help navigate this expanding market. The column, led by Steve Neavling, a seasoned reporter and former medical marijuana grower and caregiver, will provide in-depth reviews of cannabis products sold at Michigan dispensaries.

Neavling wants to help readers find the best products out there, whether they're experienced cannabis users or just starting out.

"Michigan's cannabis market has exploded," Neavling says. "It's surpassed California in sales, and with that comes a flood of new products. My goal is to cut through the noise and give people a solid guide to what's actually worth trying."

A Better Way To Shop For Cannabis

The new column will focus on a range of cannabis products, from flower and concentrates to edibles and topicals. Neavling will provide readers with practical reviews that include factors like flavor, potency and effects.

"THC isn't the only thing that matters," Neavling explains. "Terpenes and cannabinoids are what really shape the high and flavor profile, and people often overlook that."

A Resource For All Michigan Consumers

The first installment of the column drops next Friday and will continue weekly. Each week, it will offer trusted reviews for both seasoned cannabis users and newcomers. The column will also dive into the stories behind Michigan's cannabis cultivators, giving readers a deeper understanding of the products they're choosing.

Neavling is encouraging local cannabis businesses to reach out to steve@metrotimes.com. if they'd like their products reviewed. He is also and is inviting readers to share recommendations for dispensaries, cultivators and strains they'd like to see featured.

