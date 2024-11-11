Will GOP Gov-Elect Jenniffer González Fuel Puerto Rico's Cannabis Industry Potential?

Jenniffer González Colón's (R) recent win as Puerto Rico’s governor could mark a pivotal moment for the island’s burgeoning cannabis sector. González, known for her advocacy in support of the hemp and medical cannabis industries has a track record of securing federal funding and implementing supportive legislation.

González’s Win Could Boost Cannabis Growth

Jaime Rengifo, CEO of Prich Biotech – one of the largest cannabis companies in Latin America – says González’s leadership could further enhance the industry’s growth. “Regardless of political parties, we’ve realized that cannabis is a plant that has been poorly managed and controlled,” Rengifo told El Planteo in a recent interview. He said he anticipates the new administration will continue to support patient access and industry expansion, given the proven health benefits and economic opportunities cannabis presents.

Puerto Rico’s medical cannabis market has already surpassed $250 million annually, attributed to a streamlined regulatory system and widespread educational efforts. Patients have access to a variety of products at over 200 dispensaries across the island.

Rengifo emphasizes the importance of education and accessibility, aiming to increase the number of registered patients significantly. “Our responsibility for 2025 is to work with the government to generate educational programs and provide free access to those who truly need it,” he said.

Notably, González’s past initiatives include legislation to protect veterans working in the cannabis industry and playing a key role in obtaining federal approval for Puerto Rico’s hemp production under the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program. Her incoming administration is expected to review and potentially expand current cannabis policies, aligning with the industry’s goals of broader accessibility and growth.

Pharmaceutical Sector Fuels Medical Cannabis Growth

“The potential we have is impressive,” Rengifo noted, highlighting the island’s strong pharmaceutical infrastructure. González's support for federal cannabis policy changes could align Puerto Rico with broader U.S. trends, potentially opening doors for exports to mainland markets. Rengifo envisions a future where Puerto Rico's established pharmaceutical sector positions the island as a key player in global medical cannabis exports.

As the new administration sets its agenda, industry leaders remain cautiously optimistic, hoping González's tenure will solidify Puerto Rico's status as a model for medicinal cannabis in the region.

Photo credits U.S. HUD’s Flickr profile.