DEA Delays Cannabis Rescheduling Decision Until After November Presidential Election

In a move that could significantly impact the cannabis reform landscape, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced a delay on Monday in the rescheduling of marijuana, noting it would hold an administrative hearing for December 2, which pushes any decision on the matter until after the 2024 election.

What Happened: The DEA received more than 40,000 requests for a hearing on the proposed rule making, which ultimately seeks to reclassify marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III.

This classification change is seen as a critical step in reducing federal restrictions on cannabis, potentially opening new avenues for research and reducing penalties associated with its use.

The timing of the DEA hearing is pivotal. With the upcoming presidential election, the outcome could influence the future of cannabis policy in the United States.

The hearing is expected to gather factual evidence and expert opinions to determine the appropriateness of reclassification.

The DEA’s decision to hold a hearing reflects its standard practice of involving public input on significant regulatory changes.

The notice, signed by DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, said that after the agency received notices of intent to participate in the hearing, she would would assess them and make a determination.

"Following that assessment, I will designate a presiding officer to preside over the hearing," Milgram said, reported Marijuana Moment. That presiding officer "will have all powers necessary to conduct a fair hearing, to take all necessary action to avoid delay, and to maintain order."

Stakeholders wishing to participate or testify at the hearing, scheduled at 700 Army Navy Drive in Arlington, Virginia, need to register in advance.

