Will Puerto Rico's Next Governor Support Cannabis Reform? Ahead Of The Election, Here's Where Top Candidates Stand

By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo

As the gubernatorial elections in Puerto Rico approach, there’s growing interest in what the candidates think about key issues. In a region where cannabis is only legal with a medical prescription, questions arise about whether it will remain that way or if there’s potential for legislative change.

The Main Candidates’ Views On Cannabis In Puerto Rico

The primary race for the governorship of Puerto Rico is between Jenniffer González, Jesús Manuel Ortiz and Juan Dalmau, all of whom have shown an open approach to the regulation and use of marijuana, though with differing priorities.

González, the current Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico in Washington, D.C., is a strong advocate for the development of the hemp and medical cannabis industries. She has worked to secure federal funding and implement laws that support the production and commercialization of hemp in Puerto Rico.

Among her proposed projects is legislation to protect veterans working in the cannabis industry. She also played a key role in securing federal approval for Puerto Rico’s hemp production under the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program.

Ortiz, the current Speaker of the Puerto Rico House of Representatives, has a progressive stance on cannabis, particularly concerning the protection of medical patients’ rights. During his tenure, he has supported labor protections for such patients, promoting legislation that prohibits workplace discrimination based on marijuana use.

Dalmau, a senator for the Puerto Rican Independence Party, has a clear stance in favor of decriminalizing cannabis use, emphasizing a public health approach rather than a punitive one.

In his statements, Dalmau has highlighted the importance of addressing cannabis use properly: "When it comes to personal consumption, it should not be treated like drug trafficking; it should be handled from a public health perspective, which requires the State to provide tools through psychologists, doctors, and social workers," he stated.

All three leading candidates, to varying degrees, are open to the regulation and use of cannabis and hemp. However, they all agree on the need to review and potentially expand the current policies related to the plant.

This article is from an external unpaid contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.