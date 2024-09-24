EXCLUSIVE: Draganfly Secures Military Purchase Order For Its Commander 3XL Used For Logistics

On Tuesday, drone solutions and systems developer Draganfly Inc. DPRO received a purchase order from TB2 Aerospace (TB2) for Commander 3XL Drones to be deployed with TB2 Drone Recharging Operational Payload System Pods (DROPS) within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

This order represents the beginning of the deployment and scaling of the DROPs system in conjunction with the Draganfly line of drones. The financial terms were not disclosed.

The Commander 3XL will be utilized to carry out various logistics missions. It is well suited as a transport vehicle, as is the entire Draganfly drone product line for TB2 Aerospace’s smart logistics PODs.

Draganfly Drones are interoperable, providing operators with a variety of aircraft size, payload capacity, and weight configurations that utilize common communication, counter-electronic warfare options, mission planning software, accessories, payloads, and more.

TB2 Aerospace and Draganfly have collaborated to integrate TB2’s DROPS Pods on Draganfly’s drones, positioning Draganfly as a primary transport vehicle for TB2 Aerospace deployments within the DoD.

“We chose Draganfly to be our launch and developmental partner as they have a fantastic series of UAVs,” said Hank Scott, CEO of TB2.

“Their aircraft are very stable, easy to fly and set up, and we were impressed by the commonality between their three UAVs. Common controllers, batteries, motors, and parts mean that the DoD can train a Warfighter to operate three different-sized UAVs with a simple, standardized training package. The commonality and interchangeable components will reduce DoD operational and training costs and standardize the supply chain,” Scott added.

Last week, Draganfly and Nightingale Security announced that a major oil and gas company had selected them to develop a fully automated UAS solution for infrastructure monitoring.

Price Action: DPRO stock closed at $2.08 on Monday.

