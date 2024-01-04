Alibaba's Past, Future And Competition - What's Going On?

Loading... Loading...

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA has experienced a challenging year, marked by setbacks and uncertainties in its trajectory as artificial intelligence gains prominence.

The tech giant's U.S. market value fell below that of e-commerce competitor PDD Holdings Inc PDD, reflecting industry struggles.

Once celebrated for its record IPO in 2014, Alibaba faced a $2.8 billion fine in 2021 for alleged monopolistic behavior, reflecting China's stringent crackdown on internet tech companies, CNBC reports.

In 2023, Alibaba withdrew plans for a public listing of its cloud computing unit amid internal management changes, signaling deeper issues within the company.

Alibaba's stock plummeted to below $77 a share, a significant drop from over $300 in 2020. Duncan Clark, an early advisor to Alibaba, pointed to internal conflicts and a deteriorating market position as critical challenges, CNBC writes.

Alibaba's management changes have been a focal point, especially in its cloud division.

While Alibaba remains a leader in China's cloud market, competition from Huawei and Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY is intensifying.

Looking ahead, Alibaba plans to list its Cainiao logistics and Freshippo grocery store chain but faces a challenging IPO market.

Despite these obstacles, former Alibaba executive Brian Wong remains optimistic about Alibaba's potential, citing its solid customer base and data resources as critical assets for future success.

Meanwhile, Alibaba's Taobao and JD.com Inc JD recently implemented a "refund only" policy, allowing customers to receive refunds without returning unsatisfactory products.

This change, mirroring Pinduoduo's earlier strategy, aims to enhance consumer rights and confidence. However, it has raised concerns among sellers about potential abuse.

Since its implementation, there has been a spike in claims under this new policy, particularly worrying merchants focusing on high-quality products due to the increased risk of financial losses, SCMP reports.

Sellers on platforms like Douyin and Weibo have expressed frustration over possible policy exploitation.

Taobao and JD.com ensure that refund decisions rely on data analysis and both parties' track records, offering merchants an appeal option for unjust claims.

This policy, although successful for Pinduoduo, may pose challenges for Alibaba and JD.com due to their different market focuses and higher product prices.

Critics suggest that replicating Pinduoduo's approach could place merchants of rival platforms in a difficult position, potentially impacting their businesses negatively.

Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.86% at $75.93 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

