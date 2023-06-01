Trump's Niece Blasts DeSantis, GOP Governors For Fueling Racial Inequality By Suppressing History

Mary Trump, best-selling author and outspoken niece of former President Donald Trump, revisited a dark chapter in U.S. history and criticized the radical agenda of Republican governors.

What Happened: In a recent substack post, she highlighted the 1921 Tulsa massacre as a stark reminder of racial tensions and white supremacist hatred.

Referring to the two-day-long white supremacist terrorist attacks in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 31 and June 1, 1921, Mary Trump, a professional psychologist, condemned the atrocities committed by mobs of white residents against the Black community in the Greenwood district. She expressed disappointment that the guilt and consequences of this heinous crime have not been fully acknowledged.

Suppressing History: Mary Trump shed light on the involvement of children who witnessed the violence, pondering the lasting impact it had on their lives. She emphasized the danger of suppressing such historical events, as it perpetuates racial inequality and upholds white privilege.

"Suppressing this history is the best way to make sure white privilege remains unchallenged and racial inequality continues," Mary Trump said. She noted that this is "precisely the agenda of states, led by Republican governors, most egregiously Ron DeSantis." She highlighted Florida’s ban on students’ access to an African American studies course as an alarming example.

Urging white individuals to educate themselves, Mary Trump emphasized the significance of understanding history to prevent the recurrence of similar tragedies. She warned that ignorance increases the likelihood of history repeating itself.

While DeSantis has announced his candidacy for the GOP presidential primary, he currently trails behind Donald Trump in opinion polls.

