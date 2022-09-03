US Approves $1B Arms Sale To Taiwan As Tensions Rise With China

The U.S. government has announced a $1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles.

The sale also includes a $655 million logistics support package for Taiwan's surveillance radar program, which provides air defense warnings.

According to the State Department, the U.S. aims to strengthen Taiwan's military condition and help the country "maintain a sufficient self-defense capability."

Talking about this arms deal, Chinese Embassy spokesperson in Washington Liu Pengyu said that it "severely jeopardizes China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

"China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation," he added.

Last week, The U.S. sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

These ships transited through a corridor in the Strait beyond any coastal state's territorial sea.

China has made its displeasure clear about Taiwan having contact with foreign governments, and especially with U.S. officials.

After Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan, China responded by sending a few missiles, warships, and warplanes into the seas and skies around Taiwan for several days.

The U.S. administration has urged China "to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan."

The White House's senior director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger on Friday said that as China "continues to increase pressure on Taiwan and engages in attempts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, we're providing Taiwan with what it needs to maintain its self-defense capabilities."

Photo: U.S. 7th Fleet