US, India Resolve Six WTO Disputes Amid Narendra Modi's Visit

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

The United States and India have resolved six disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

What Happened? This agreement was reached during a meeting between President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

As part of the resolution, India has agreed to scrap tit-for-tat tariffs on specific U.S. products, including chickpeas, lentils, and other goods.

Modi is currently on a state visit to Washington, where he met the president for a state dinner and discussed several matters.

The visit has already yielded results, with U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology all set to build a billion-dollar semiconductor plant in Gujarat and the US easing visa-renewal rules for some Indian immigrants in the US.

US-based General Electric will also join forces with Indian government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to co-produce jet engines for the South Asian nation's Air Force.

Besides these, Modi and Biden are set to announce major deals across semiconductors, critical minerals, technology, space cooperation and defense cooperation and sales.

