Streamers Vs Smoke Screens: How Netflix, Amazon and Disney Respond to India's Tobacco Warning Rules

- Streaming giants Netflix, Inc NFLX, Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN, and Walt Disney Co DIS on Friday confidentially explored ways to dodge India's new tobacco warning rules.
- The executives of the streaming companies, and India's Viacom18, which runs billionaire Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema app, held a closed-door meeting, where Netflix warned the rules could prompt production houses to block their content in India, Reuters cites familiar sources.
- They also discussed possible legal challenges in claiming that other ministries - IT and information & broadcasting - have powers over streaming, not the health ministry.
- The Indian health ministry ordered streaming platforms to insert static health warnings during smoking scenes within three months. The regulator also wants at least 50 seconds of anti-tobacco disclaimers, including an audio-visual, at the start and middle of each program.
- Amazon and other companies found it impossible to edit the films in three months and decided to consult lawyers and protest.
- Filmmaker Dylan Mohan Gray flagged the new Indian rules as "harassment," as it did not regulate murder, war, and highly violent crime scenes similarly.
- India is a hot market for streaming giants, and executives fear business impact and higher costs.
