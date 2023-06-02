ñol


Streamers Vs Smoke Screens: How Netflix, Amazon and Disney Respond to India's Tobacco Warning Rules

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2023 10:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Streaming giants Netflix, Inc NFLXAmazon.Com, Inc AMZN, and Walt Disney Co DIS on Friday confidentially explored ways to dodge India's new tobacco warning rules.
  • The executives of the streaming companies, and India's Viacom18which runs billionaire Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema app, held a closed-door meeting, where Netflix warned the rules could prompt production houses to block their content in India, Reuters cites familiar sources. 
  • They also discussed possible legal challenges in claiming that other ministries - IT and information & broadcasting - have powers over streaming, not the health ministry.
  • The Indian health ministry ordered streaming platforms to insert static health warnings during smoking scenes within three months. The regulator also wants at least 50 seconds of anti-tobacco disclaimers, including an audio-visual, at the start and middle of each program.
  • Amazon and other companies found it impossible to edit the films in three months and decided to consult lawyers and protest.
  • Filmmaker Dylan Mohan Gray flagged the new Indian rules as "harassment," as it did not regulate murder, war, and highly violent crime scenes similarly.
  • India is a hot market for streaming giants, and executives fear business impact and higher costs. 
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 1.22% at $398.22 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Ivan Marc via Shutterstock

