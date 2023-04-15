Does Your Electric Vehicle Qualify For A Full Tax Credit Under New IRS Guidelines? Check Out This List Of Potential Beneficiaries.

The new rules governing the federal tax credit for electric vehicles come into effect on Tuesday, throwing some vehicles completely out of the bracket and trimming the benefits for others.

What Happened: New guidelines announced by the Internal Revenue Service surrounding the $7,500 in tax credit related to electric vehicles mandate that a certain percentage of battery materials and components be sourced from North America or a U.S. trading partner.

Other guidelines — which require the price of an SUV to be under $80,000 and the price of a car to be under $55,000; vehicles to be manufactured in North America; and individuals to have a modified adjusted gross income limit of $150,000 — have already taken effect.

The IRS is expected to release an updated list of vehicles that are eligible for the tax credit based on the updated rules on Tuesday.

Under the updated rules, the $7,500 tax credit will be split into two separate $3,750 credits. Starting Tuesday, vehicles could qualify for both, one or none of the credits, NPR reported.

Based on its conversations with automakers, the outlet also drew up a list of potential vehicles that could benefit from the updated guidelines.

EVs that qualify for full $7,500 credit:

General Motors Corp. GM Cadillac Lyriq

Cadillac Lyriq Chevy Silverado EV

Tesla, Inc. TSLA Model 3 Performance variant

Model 3 Performance variant Ford Motor Co. F F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck

F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck Ford’s Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

GM’s Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid

EVs that could qualify either for a $3,750 or $7,500 credit:

GM’s Chevy Bolt

Chevy Bolt EUV

Volkswagen AG VWAGY ID.4 vehicles made in Tennessee only

EVs that will likely qualify for a $3,750 credit:

Tesla Model 3 RWD

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford E-Transit

Ford Escape plug-in hybrid

Ford Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid

Stellantis N.V.’s STLA Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

EVs that won’t be eligible for any of the tax credits:

Geely Automotive Holdings Limited’s GELYF Volvo S60 plug-in hybrid, extended range and T8 recharge

Geely Automotive Holdings Limited's GELYF Volvo S60 plug-in hybrid, extended range and T8 recharge

EVs that are currently eligible for the full credit but whose future eligibility status isn’t clear: