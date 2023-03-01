Study Shows This Rivian Vehicle Is Beating Tesla In EV Customer Satisfaction

Every year, J.D. Power awards companies for top customer satisfaction in different industries. Last year, the Tesla, Inc TSLA Model 3 received the top satisfaction rating in J.D. Power's U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study. But this year, Tesla was not able to retain the top spot.

Rivian Automotive Inc's RIVN R1T all electric pickup truck took the top spot in J.D. Power's 2023 Electirc Vehicle Experience study, as shared by Electrek. The R1T ranked highest in 7 of the 10 categories, including driving enjoyment and interior and exterior styling. Overall, owners of EVs are more satisfied now than they have been in past studies. The biggest frustrations of owners are related to charging infrastructure for brands outside of Tesla.

Also Read: Tesla's '2016-2018' Woes Vs. Rivian's Current Challenges: Munster Highlights 1 Key Difference

Rivian's R1T pickup truck received a score of 782 out of 1,000, while Tesla's Model 3 scored 747 in the midsize premium EV segment. The Rivian R1T has about 314 miles of range on a full charge, with a 0-60 time of 3.2 seconds.

Rivian reported Q4 earnings with a revenue of $663 million and a loss of $1.73 per share, which beat a Street estimate of a loss of $1.94 per share.

Now Read: Why Some Tesla Customers Are Considering Canceling Vehicle Deliveries Ahead Of Investor Day

Photo courtesy of Rivian