Will DeSantis Or Pence Be Trump's Protectors? No, They're Blowhards: NY Attorney

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence have both derided Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation of former President Donald Trump as an abuse of authority.

This begs the question: Will they offer help, advice or any type of legal counsel to Trump? After all, they're both lawyers (DeSantis is a Harvard Law alum; Pence graduated from Indiana University's law school).

Don't count on it. "They're just being blowhards," Jeremy Saland of New York-based Saland Law PC, told Benzinga.

"They're appealing to their own base, covering their own rear ends to not offend voters," Saland added. "They dont know what the facts are... they can manipulate this to their own benefit."

Until Trump is arraigned, expected Tuesday, April 4, in Manhattan, exact details regarding the Manhattan grand jury's indictment will remain sealed. So far, the former president faces about 30 criminal counts stemming from allegations of falsified business records.

While Trump is innocent until proven guilty, "the prosecution should also be given the benefit of the doubt," Saland said.

Pence, like Trump, is vying for the 2024 Republican nomination. So is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who dismissed Bragg's investigation as "more about revenge than it is about justice."

Earlier this year, Haley told Republicans that if they're "tired of losing" to trust a "new generation."

DeSantis hasn't officially announced his candidacy, but his standing with right-wing supporters is likely to improve the worse Trump's legal woes get.

Trump remains the GOP front-runner, according to PredictIt, but his chances of securing the nomination have dropped from 49% to 44% in the last 24 hours.

DeSantis' chances, meanwhile, have seen a slight uptick.

As for the indictment's impact on Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC, a SPAC that is expected to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (owner of Truth Social), the stock ticked up more than 6.5% on Friday, March 31, according to Benzinga Pro.

