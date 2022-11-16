Pence Reacts To Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid: 'We'll Have Better Choices Than My Old Running Mate'

Former Vice President Mike Pence said "American people are looking for new leadership" in response to Donald Trump's announcement that he will run again for president in 2024.

What Happened: On the topic of the next presidential election, Pence said, "I think we'll have better choices than my old running mate," reported CNN.

"I think it's time for new leadership in this country," said the Trump-era vice president while admitting America wants to "go back" to the policies that were working for the American people.

Pence was asked by Jake Tapper, who hosted the Town Hall for CNN, if the new leadership would be him and he quipped, "I'll keep you posted."

Why It Matters: When asked if Pence would support Trump as the 2024 Republican nominee, Pence responded, "There may be somebody else in that contest I’d prefer more."

Trump announced his presidential bid on Tuesday evening and promised to "fight like no one has ever fought before."

The former U.S. leader said he had no doubt that voting will be different in 2024 than how it has been in the mid-term elections.



