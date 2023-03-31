Biden, DeSantis, Pence, McCarthy, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer And Others React To Trump's Indictment

Donald Trump's indictment has sent shockwaves across the entire political spectrum for the trial's likelihood of impacting the outcome of next year's political election and the overall face of American politics.

Ron DeSantis, the former president's main competitor for the Republican candidacy, said on Thursday that the sentence was politically motivated and Florida — the state where he presides as governor — would not assist in an extradition request.

Other Republican runner-ups for the 2024 presidential candidacy also stood up to defend Trump.

Former Vice President Mike Pence equated the indictment to "political prosecution" while Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said, "the American people will not tolerate this injustice" and added Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg "irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our presidential election."

"This is more about revenge than it is about justice," tweeted former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who'd also like to become the presidential candidate for the Republican party.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "Mr. Trump is subject to the same laws as every American."

"He will be able to avail himself of the legal system and a jury, not politics, to determine his fate according to the facts and the law," he said.

Other top Republicans — and likely presidential candidates — echoed Pence and DeSantis.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott said the indictment "is a travesty and it should not be happening in the greatest country on Earth," while Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the conviction was moved by "pure political gain."

Democrats are showing more moderate reactions. The top members of the executive branch shared mute voices.

"I have no comment on Trump," said President Joe Biden as reporters crowded outside the White House on Monday morning.

Karine Jean-Pierre, press secretary for the White House, said Biden found out about the indictment through the report like everyone else and had no advance warning of the result.

Vice President Kamala Harris offered the same response to journalists in Zambia, where she's currently on a political visit, reported The Hill.

"I am not going to comment on an ongoing criminal case as it relates to the former president," she said.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi was more outspoken, following Schumer's sentiment. She said, "No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence."

"Hopefully, the former president will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right," she added.

Meanwhile, the jury is still out on whether the accusation would damage Trump's popularity as a presidential candidate or actually help reinforce his appeal throughout sectors of society that feel left out of the system.

The rush of Republican voices jumping out to defend the former president are also likely to help cement a long-lost position of power within the party.

Photos: Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons