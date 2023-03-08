Intel Seeks Additional $5B German Subsidy for Chip Plant

- Intel Corp INTC is seeking an additional €4 billion - €5 billion in subsidies from the German government to proceed with a chip manufacturing complex in the eastern part of the country.
- Intel had already reached a deal to build a plant in Magdeburg with €6.8 billion ($7.2 billion) in government subsidies, Bloomberg reports citing familiar sources.
- But Intel postponed the construction at the end of 2022 due to economic headwinds.
- "Disruptions in the global economy have resulted in increased costs, from construction materials to energy," Intel said in a statement. "We appreciate the constructive dialogue with the federal government to address the cost gap that exists with building in other locations and make this project globally competitive."
- Intel's Germany project is facing delays just as the U.S. pressures other nations to help keep China's chipmaking abilities from advancing.
- Intel competes with rivals, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM and Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF.
- Intel announced an expansion across Europe last year that, at the time, was worth €33 billion, including a research center in France and an increase of its existing chip facility in Ireland.
- Intel had initially estimated that the project in Germany would cost €17 billion but now expects to spend €30 billion.
- Intel was expecting a subsidy of roughly 40% of its project.
- While Intel was expecting government funds, it is also open to other sources of government aid, including tax breaks or energy subsidies.
- Intel's expansions in Ireland and France remain mainly on track.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.12% at $25.56 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
