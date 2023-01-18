ñol

Intel Shares Allegiance To Germany Chip Plant After Reports Of Fallout Over Subsidies

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 18, 2023 6:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Intel Corp INTC Chief Global Operations Officer Keyvan Esfarjani shared their commitment to building its chip fabrication plant in Magdeburg, Germany.
  • Intel worked out funding details with the government.
  • "We are committed to making the Magdeburg project successful," Esfarjani told Reuters during a chip conference by Semi last week in Half Moon Bay, California. "While we have to pace ourselves in this current environment, we can't take our eye off the ball."
  • In December, a regional newspaper reported that Intel halted its chip factory construction in the eastern German city in the first half of 2023, seeking more public subsidies.
  • The surging energy and raw materials prices disturbed Intel's initial calculations. 
  • Where Intel had initially budgeted for costs of €17 billion ($18 billion), prices were now closer to €20 billion.
  • Germany's economy ministry's spokesperson told Reuters the government was in "constant exchange with Intel and the European Commission" about the project.
  • Esfarjani said since the announcement, "geopolitical challenges have become greater, semiconductor demand has declined, and inflation and recession are disrupting the global economy."
  • He highlighted that Intel had already purchased the land where it proposed to build the fab.
  • Italy's government reiterated its plans to bag investment by Intel.
  • Intel aimed to build a chip factory in the country as part of a broader plan to invest up to €80 billion ($85.15 billion) over the next decade in building capacity across Europe.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.27% at $29.68 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

