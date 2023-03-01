Microsoft Contract Worker Supplier Attracts Ire Of Union For Wrongfully Firing Laborers

- In a Monday filing with the National Labor Relations Board, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters blamed the construction company, Dulles Drywall Inc, for terminating 47 employees helping build a Microsoft Corp MSFT facility in Virginia.
- Dulles Drywall terminated the workers because they mounted a work stoppage, fought for their dues, and tried to organize with the union, Bloomberg reports.
- The company also illegally required personnel to sign agreements saying they were independent contractors instead of employees with labor protections.
- The union urged Microsoft to adopt stricter standards to ensure its staffing vendors respect workers’ organizing rights.
- The case represents the latest controversy between U.S. tech companies and contract workers at a susceptible time for Microsoft, which has been cultivating a more union-friendly reputation.
- Microsoft has taken a stand on contract staff’s treatment in the past.
- In 2021, Microsoft shared a new set of principles regarding unionization, including a commitment to “collaborative approaches that will make it simpler” for employees.
- In January, the Communications Workers of America announced that about 300 video game testers had successfully formed the first-ever union of direct Microsoft employees.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.51% at $250.70 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
