Microsoft Contract Worker Supplier Attracts Ire Of Union For Wrongfully Firing Laborers

In a Monday filing with the National Labor Relations Board, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters blamed the construction company, Dulles Drywall Inc , for terminating 47 employees helping build a Microsoft Corp MSFT facility in Virginia.

Dulles Drywall terminated the workers because they mounted a work stoppage, fought for their dues, and tried to organize with the union, Bloomberg reports.

The company also illegally required personnel to sign agreements saying they were independent contractors instead of employees with labor protections.

The union urged Microsoft to adopt stricter standards to ensure its staffing vendors respect workers’ organizing rights.

The case represents the latest controversy between U.S. tech companies and contract workers at a susceptible time for Microsoft, which has been cultivating a more union-friendly reputation.

Microsoft has taken a stand on contract staff’s treatment in the past.

In 2021, Microsoft shared a new set of principles regarding unionization, including a commitment to “collaborative approaches that will make it simpler” for employees.

In January, the Communications Workers of America announced that about 300 video game testers had successfully formed the first-ever union of direct Microsoft employees.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.51% at $250.70 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

