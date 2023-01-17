Tencent, NetEase Score More Wins As China Awards More Gaming Licenses: Report

- Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY, NetEase Inc NTES, and miHoYo scored a win as China granted publishing licenses to 88 online games.
- The largest gaming company Tencent won at least one game license for a mobile game named "Yuanmengzhixing," Reuters reports.
- China's second-largest gaming company NetEase bagged a license for a shooting game named "Chaofanxianfeng."
- miHoYo, the famed developer behind Genshin Impact, won one license for a game named Honkai: Star Rail.
- Beijing initiated a nine-month freeze on the license approval process as a part of a sweeping crackdown on the sector.
- In December last year, China granted publishing licenses to 44 foreign games for domestic release after nearly 18 months, marking the end of China's crackdown on the industry.
- In November 2022, Tencent bagged its first commercial game license in a year and a half for an action game titled "Metal Slug: Awakening."
- NetEase won a license in November for a role-playing game titled "Journey to the West: Return," its second license since the freeze was lifted.
- Unlike in most other countries, video games need approvals from regulators before a release in China, which is also the largest gaming market.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares traded lower by 0.03% at $47.78 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.