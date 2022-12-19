Intel's German Ambitions Hits Roadblock Halted Plant Plans Pending Subsidies

by

Intel Corp INTC retreated from its initial plans of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023.

Intel sought more public subsidies, Reuters reports citing a regional newspaper.

The plant is pivotal to the German and European Union's plans to boost resilience via domestic manufacturing post-pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine hampered supply chains.

The surging energy and raw materials prices disturbed Intel's initial calculations.

Where Intel had initially budgeted for costs of €17 billion ($18 billion), prices were now closer to €20 billion.

Intel stated that geopolitical challenges have grown, and demand for semiconductors has fallen. "This means we cannot yet give a definitive date for the start of construction."

Intel discussed with the government regarding bridging the funding gap.

Intel worked with government partners to push the project forward.

Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.38% at $27.02 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

