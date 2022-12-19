Intel's German Ambitions Hits Roadblock Halted Plant Plans Pending Subsidies

- Intel Corp INTC retreated from its initial plans of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023.
- Intel sought more public subsidies, Reuters reports citing a regional newspaper.
- The plant is pivotal to the German and European Union's plans to boost resilience via domestic manufacturing post-pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine hampered supply chains.
- Also Read: Intel Beware: A Chipmaker's New Product Launch Could Steak Market Share Across The Industry
- The surging energy and raw materials prices disturbed Intel's initial calculations.
- Where Intel had initially budgeted for costs of €17 billion ($18 billion), prices were now closer to €20 billion.
- Intel stated that geopolitical challenges have grown, and demand for semiconductors has fallen. "This means we cannot yet give a definitive date for the start of construction."
- Intel discussed with the government regarding bridging the funding gap.
- Intel worked with government partners to push the project forward.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.38% at $27.02 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.