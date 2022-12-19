ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Intel's German Ambitions Hits Roadblock Halted Plant Plans Pending Subsidies

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 19, 2022 8:03 AM | 1 min read
Intel's German Ambitions Hits Roadblock Halted Plant Plans Pending Subsidies
  • Intel Corp INTC retreated from its initial plans of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023.
  • Intel sought more public subsidies, Reuters reports citing a regional newspaper.
  • The plant is pivotal to the German and European Union's plans to boost resilience via domestic manufacturing post-pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine hampered supply chains.
  • Also Read: Intel Beware: A Chipmaker's New Product Launch Could Steak Market Share Across The Industry
  • The surging energy and raw materials prices disturbed Intel's initial calculations. 
  • Where Intel had initially budgeted for costs of €17 billion ($18 billion), prices were now closer to €20 billion.
  • Intel stated that geopolitical challenges have grown, and demand for semiconductors has fallen. "This means we cannot yet give a definitive date for the start of construction."
  • Intel discussed with the government regarding bridging the funding gap.
  • Intel worked with government partners to push the project forward.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.38% at $27.02 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia