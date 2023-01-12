FAA System Outage Causes Second Day of Flight Delays

Wednesday morning, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) witnessed an outage of the system that sends messages to pilots.

A total of 10,549 flights arriving in and departing from the U.S. ended up being delayed on Wednesday.

The FAA is continuing to review the root cause of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system outage. The agency says preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file. At this time, there is no evidence of a cyber attack.

The White House ordered the FAA to investigate the incident.

The delays persisted into a second day, Thursday. However, airlines moved to resume normal operations after the FAA temporarily paused domestic departures, which led to a backlog of flights and congestion.

Around 460 flights were shown as delayed, and 61 were on Thursday morning.

Delta Air Lines Inc DAL, American Airlines Group Inc AAL, and United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL expect operations to normalize by Thursday. These airlines have offered to waive fare differences for customers who wished to rebook flights.

