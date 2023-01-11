ñol

FAA Asks To Extend Safety Mandate To Detect, Mitigate Risks Early

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 11, 2023 8:40 AM | 1 min read
  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed to extend the mandate to adopt Safety Management Systems (SMS) for charter, commuter, air tour operators, and aircraft manufacturers to reduce accidents.
  • The key safety tool is a set of policies and procedures to identify and address potential operational hazards early on proactively. 
  • U.S. airlines have been required to have SMS since 2018 and some aerospace companies already voluntarily have SMS programs, like Boeing Co BAGeneral Electric Company GE, and Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX-subsidiary Pratt & Whitney.
  • The proposed rule goes beyond the requirements of the Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act of 2020, which directed the FAA to mandate SMS only for aircraft manufacturers. 
  • The rule also addresses recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board and independent review panels. 
  • Compliance times would vary between one and two years after the rule took effect, depending on the operation.

