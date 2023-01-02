Elizabeth Warren Revives Stock-Owning Ban Debate For New Congress To Start 2023 On 'Right Foot'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has reiterated the need to put an end to Congress members trading or owning stocks while in office.

“Let’s start the new year and the new Congress off on the right foot. Let’s end lobbying as we know it. Let’s padlock the revolving door. And let’s ban members of Congress and their spouses from owning or trading individual stocks,” she said in her tweet.

It is noteworthy that following the mid-term elections, Republicans will be taking control of the House of Representatives beginning Tuesday, albeit with a small majority.

In February 2022, Warren along with Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) introduced new, bipartisan legislation to ban Members of Congress and their spouses from owning and trading stocks. The legislation is the first bipartisan proposal in the Senate to prevent members of Congress from owning and trading stock.

“No one should ever have to wonder whether their Member of Congress is working for the public interest or their own financial interest. I’ve fought for years to root out corruption in Washington, and to ban federal officials from owning and trading individual stocks,” Warren had said.

On Education: The Senator from Massachusetts also asserted the need to bring the costs of education down.

“60 years ago, in 1963, average tuition at four-year public colleges was $243 a year. Today, tuition and fees average $9,377 in-state and $27,091 out-of-state. I’ll keep fighting to get those costs down to zero and put higher education within reach for all,” she tweeted.

