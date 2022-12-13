A Career Politician Who Regularly Trades The SPY, Picked Up These 3 High Yielding ETFs Instead

Representative Robert Wittman (R-VA) is the vice-ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee and also serves on the Committee on Natural Resources. Wittman has been serving in various levels of government for more than 30 years and has served the First Congressional District of Virginia since 2007.

The representative has made over 140 trades in the past three years and out of his various securities, Abbott Laboratories ABT and SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF SPY, tend to be commonly traded, reported Capitol Trades. Here are three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) the congressman purchased in November.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF EFV is offering a forward dividend yield of 5.97% or $2.76 per share annually, through semiannual payments, with a track record of increasing its dividends once in the past year. ​​The iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of developed market equities, excluding the U.S. and Canada, that exhibit value characteristics. The ETF gives exposure to a broad range of companies in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Far East that are thought to be undervalued by the market.

Its top three holdings are Shell SHEL , Novartis NVS , and BHP Group BHP .

, , and . Wittman purchased a range of between $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF for $44.82 per share, traded on Nov. 17 in an undisclosed filing, reported Capitol Trades.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF IGLB is offering a dividend yield of 4.42% or $2.27 per share annually, using monthly payments, with an inconsistent track record of increasing its dividends. The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities greater than 10 years.

Wittman purchased a range of between $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF for $49.86 per share, traded on Nov. 17 in an undisclosed filing, reported Capitol Trades.

The ETF's top three stocks are AT&T T , Comcast CMCSA , and Verizon Communications VZ .

Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB is offering a dividend yield of 3.19% or $1.65 per share annually, making quarterly payments, with a track record of increasing its dividends once in the past year. The Invesco KBW Bank ETF is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, which is a modified-market capitalization-weighted index of companies primarily engaged in U.S. banking activities. The ETF typically invests at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

The ETFs top three holdings are JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM , Wells Fargo WFC , and Bank of America BAC .

, , and . Wittman purchased a range of between $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF for $54.06 per share, traded on Nov. 17 in an undisclosed filing, reported Capitol Trades.

Congressional Trading: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) want to ban members of Congress and their spouses from owning or trading individual stocks.