Video Gamers Prosecuted Microsoft Over Activision Deal Citing Antitrust Elements

- A private consumer lawsuit alleged Microsoft Corp MSFT - Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI deal of unlawfully stifling competition in the video game industry.
- The California federal court lawsuit followed the U.S. Federal Trade Commission suit seeking to stop Microsoft, owner of the Xbox console, from completing the largest-ever acquisition in the video-gaming market, Reuters reports.
- The private lawsuit on behalf of 10 video game players in California, New Mexico, and New Jersey also sought an order blocking Microsoft from acquiring Activision.
- The proposed deal would give Microsoft far-outsized market power in the video game industry, the complaint alleged, with the ability to foreclose rivals, limit output, reduce consumer choice, raise prices, and further inhibit competition.
- The takeover also faced antitrust scrutiny in the European Union to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio.
- The EU alleged the deal of harming competition among rival gaming platforms from Nintendo Co, Ltd NTDOF NTDOY and Sony Group Corp SONY
