Video Gamers Prosecuted Microsoft Over Activision Deal Citing Antitrust Elements

A private consumer lawsuit alleged Microsoft Corp MSFT - Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI deal of unlawfully stifling competition in the video game industry.

The private lawsuit on behalf of 10 video game players in California, New Mexico, and New Jersey also sought an order blocking Microsoft from acquiring Activision.

The proposed deal would give Microsoft far-outsized market power in the video game industry, the complaint alleged, with the ability to foreclose rivals, limit output, reduce consumer choice, raise prices, and further inhibit competition.

The takeover also faced antitrust scrutiny in the European Union to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio.

The EU alleged the deal of harming competition among rival gaming platforms from Nintendo Co, Ltd NTDOF NTDOY and Sony Group Corp SONY

