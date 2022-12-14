FTC Dumps Microsoft's Attempt To Clear Antitrust Concerns Over "Call of Duty"

- Microsoft Corp MSFT President Brad Smith had offered to sign a legally-binding consent decree with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to provide "Call of Duty" games to rivals, including Sony Group Corp SONY for a decade.
- The rejected offer came just before the FTC prosecuted Microsoft for blocking the $69-billion takeover bid for video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI, Reuters reports.
- Sony, the maker of the PlayStation console, expressed concerns over Xbox maker Microsoft gaining control of games like the "Call of Duty" series and making them exclusive to Microsoft devices.
- Smith, speaking during Microsoft's annual shareholder meeting, shared his disappointment over the FTC quickly dumping the consent decree proposal before suing.
- Microsoft inked a decade-long commitment to bring "Call of Duty" to Nintendo Co, Ltd NTDOF NTDOY platforms. The company made the same offer to Sony.
- The deal also faced scrutiny beyond the U.S.
- Price Action: MSFT shares closed higher by 1.75% at $256.92 on Tuesday.
