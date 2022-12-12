Biden Approval Rating At 42%, 31% Say US Headed In Right Direction: Poll

A new poll from Morning Consult shows how Americans are feeling about President Joe Biden and what they perceive as the most important world issues.

According to the results:

42% approve of Biden

51% disapprove

7% have no opinion.

31% say the U.S. is headed in the right direction

68% say the U.S. is not headed in the right direction.

The trend has seen more than 50% saying the U.S. is not headed in the right direction for months, with a 50/50 split seen back in June. Back in January 2021, the percents were 21% headed in the right direction and 39% on the wrong track, the lowest in recent years.

See Also: Brittney Griner Thanked Crew & Talked For Hours On Flight Home, Says Biden's Hostage Envoy

Back in August 2021, Biden had a 52% approval rating. Since then, his approval rating dropped below the 50% threshold.

However, his approval ratings recently enjoyed an uptick on the heels of the midterm elections as well as among small business owners.

Top Political Issues

The poll from Morning Consult also tracked what the top issues were based on gender, age and political party.

The top political issues for all U.S. voters were, the top five were:

Terrorism: 47%

Drug Trafficking: 43%

Immigration: 41%

Cyberattacks: 40%

Climate Change: 38%

For Democrats, the top four issues picked by voters were:

Climate Change: 58%

Preventing another pandemic: 42%

Preventing global economic crisis: 37%

Terrorism: 37%

For Republicans, the top issued picked by voters were:

Immigration: 62%

Drug Trafficking: 60%

Terrorism: 59%

Related Link: Updated 2024 Presidential Election Betting Odds: Where Do Trump, Biden And Desantis Rank

Russia & Ukraine

Of those polled about the war between Russia and Ukraine, 44% supported sanctions on Russia for energy exports, even if it means higher gas prices in the U.S.

This figure was up from a record low 39% in November. Of those polls, 52% of Democrats support sanctions and 36% of Republicans support sanctions.

Around 42% of voters said the U.S. had an obligation to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Democrats were more likely to vote for support for Ukraine with 57% saying the country has a responsibility and only 29% of Republicans saying the same.

Government Trust

Morning Consult also polls users to see if they trust certain branches of the government including U.S. government, state government, local government and the Supreme Court.

The poll found that Democrats were 27 points more likely to trust the government than Republicans. The poll also found that Baby Boomers were the most trusting generation for each of the selected government levels.

Of the 22 countries Morning Consult tracks, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has the highest approval rating of a leader in the Western Hemisphere at 73%.

Read Next: Donald Trump Will Lose In 2024, Says His Former Chief Of Staff

Image via Shutterstock