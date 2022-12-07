Elon Musk Conceived Twitter HQ Bedrooms Draw Regulatory Scrutiny

- Elon Musk blasted San Francisco Mayor London Breed for investigating Twitter Inc for setting up bedrooms at its headquarters.
- Musk called the attack unfair as it was "providing beds for tired employees," Bloomberg reports.
- Twitter recently turned several conference rooms at the office into makeshift bedrooms, complete with furniture like bedside tables and armchairs.
- Twitter no longer needs as many conference rooms after downsizing thousands of employees after Musk's $44 billion takeover.
- San Francisco's Department of Building Inspections looked to conduct a site inspection on Twitter headquarters following a complaint about the bedrooms, a possible violation of the building code.
- Before consummating his Twitter takeover, Musk shared the idea of turning Twitter's office building into a homeless shelter, saying that employees were not turning up due to its now-discontinued work-from-home policies.
- Musk expects employees to slog for long hours and even sleep at the office when necessary.
- Musk also asked many of his employees at Tesla Inc TSLA and the Boring Co to assist him at Twitter during the transition period.
- The rooms will likely cater to the above workers, some of whom travel to Twitter for work meetings.
