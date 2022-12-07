Elon Musk Conceived Twitter HQ Bedrooms Draw Regulatory Scrutiny

by

Elon Musk blasted San Francisco Mayor London Breed for investigating Twitter Inc for setting up bedrooms at its headquarters.

for setting up bedrooms at its headquarters. Musk called the attack unfair as it was "providing beds for tired employees," Bloomberg reports.

Twitter recently turned several conference rooms at the office into makeshift bedrooms, complete with furniture like bedside tables and armchairs.

Twitter no longer needs as many conference rooms after downsizing thousands of employees after Musk's $44 billion takeover.

San Francisco's Department of Building Inspections looked to conduct a site inspection on Twitter headquarters following a complaint about the bedrooms, a possible violation of the building code.

Before consummating his Twitter takeover, Musk shared the idea of turning Twitter's office building into a homeless shelter, saying that employees were not turning up due to its now-discontinued work-from-home policies.

Musk expects employees to slog for long hours and even sleep at the office when necessary.

Musk also asked many of his employees at Tesla Inc TSLA and the Boring Co to assist him at Twitter during the transition period.

and the to assist him at Twitter during the transition period. The rooms will likely cater to the above workers, some of whom travel to Twitter for work meetings.

Photo by Ljupco Smokovski via Shutterstock and Wikimedia Commons

