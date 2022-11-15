Several Developed Nations, Allied Groups Come Together With $10B Backing For Indonesia's Efforts On Decarbonization

- At a G-20 meeting, a $20 billion funding plan was announced aimed at helping Indonesia, the world's largest coal exporter, adopt renewable energy sources.
- Developed countries, including the U.S. and some big banks, have backed the plan as part of efforts to help emerging economies decarbonize.
- Analysts say $20 billion would be a start. Shifting Indonesia's economy away from fossil fuels would require energy-sector investments of at least $2 trillion by 2050, according to a recent report by BloombergNEF.
- Wall Street Journal reported that Japan, the European Union, Canada, and other governments besides the U.S. are expected to provide $10 billion over three to five years under the plan.
- The rest of the funds are supposed to come from the private sector.
- The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero said members, including Bank of America Corp BAC, Citigroup Inc C, and HSBC Holdings PLC HSBC, worked on the plan.
- The money will be used to invest in low-carbon energy so that 34% of Indonesia's power generation will be renewable by 2030—roughly double the rate of deployment currently planned.
- State Department officials said that investments in planned coal plants would be redirected to renewables and aims to close coal plants ahead of their intended lifespans.
- The plan depends on overhauling Indonesia's power sector. State Department officials said enacting the plan would start after Tuesday's announcement while the Indonesian government considers potential policy changes.
- That should involve setting up a competitive power-procurement system and speeding up wind and solar permits, a State Department official said.
