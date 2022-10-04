For Apple, Europe's Phone Charger Reform Holds These Pros And Cons

- The European Parliament approved new rules to introduce a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the European Union by 2024.
- The landmark ruling will likely affect iPhone maker Apple more than its competitors, Reuters reports.
- The vote confirms an earlier agreement among EU institutions and will make USB-C connectors used by Android-based devices the EU standard, forcing Apple to change its charging port for iPhones and other devices.
- Apple will likely be among the most affected among big providers of electronic devices to European customers. Still, analysts also expect a positive impact because it could encourage shoppers to buy the company's latest gadgets instead of those without USB-C.
- The deal also covers e-readers, earbuds and other technologies, implying an impact on Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF, Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd, and other device makers, analysts said.
- The European Commission has estimated that the single charger would save about 250 million euros ($247.3 million) for consumers.
- In June, a provisional EU agreement mandated smartphones and tablets to use a standard charger.
- The agreement involved 15 product types, including headsets, video game consoles and headphones.
- Brussels pushed for a single mobile charging port for over 10 years after complaints from Apple iPhone and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL's Android users.
- AAPL Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.87% at $145.12 premarket Tuesday.
