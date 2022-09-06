- China accused a U.S. spy agency of hacking a government-backed university with aeronautics and space research programs, Bloomberg reports.
- The National Security Agency's Office of Tailored Access Operations attacked the Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi'an, China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center said.
- The NSA conducted over 10,000 "vicious" cyberattacks on Chinese targets in recent years, collecting over 140 GB of data of "great value," it said.
- The NSA and State Department have refused to comment.
- U.S. and China have been at loggerheads over cyberspying.
- In July, the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned Western companies against China's aims to "ransack" their intellectual property so it can eventually dominate critical industries.
- An Australian Strategic Policy Institute analyst acknowledged an uptick in specific Chinese accusations of U.S. cyberattacks and urged the U.S. to respond with precise details of Chinese actors engaged in spying.
- Recently, China has started directly accusing the U.S. of cyberattacks and naming targets to increase public awareness and regain the diplomatic initiative, per a cyber expert. In contrast, the U.S. escalated its investments in espionage and surveillance on China and Russia.
- A former Europe station chief for the U.S. intelligence agency CIA acknowledged that the "Chinese intelligence operatives are on a par with the Russians."
- China is already well known for advanced cyber attacks, like the 2021 Microsoft Corp MSFT hack, which compromised 30,000 organizations globally. Hackers linked to the Chinese government exploited a recently discovered vulnerability in Microsoft Office.
- President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan earmarked $20 billion to counter cyber attacks.
