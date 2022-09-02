Meta Platforms Inc's META instant messaging app WhatsApp banned 2.39 million Indian accounts in July, the highest so far this year.

What Happened: The company on Thursday, in its monthly report, said the accounts were banned based on complaints received through its grievances channel and other tools it uses to detect such offenses.

Of the 2.39 million accounts barred, 1.42 million were "proactively banned" by the company before any user reports.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government introduced the new laws in 2021 to monitor and takedown "fake, anti-India content." The stricter IT laws made it necessary for large digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter Inc TWTR, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, and others to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meanwhile, earlier in June, the Indian government circulated a draft proposing to set up an appeals panel to moderate social media content. The draft proposes that those dissatisfied with the action taken against content by the panel can appeal to the committees within 30 days of the decision.

The messaging platform in June had taken down about 2.21 million accounts in India.

