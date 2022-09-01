China has locked down about 21.2 million residents of one of its biggest cities, Chengdu, amid rising COVID-19 cases.

What Happened: The authorities have asked all its residents in Sichuan’s Chengdu to stay mostly at home, starting 6 p.m. on Thursday, as it launched a four-day citywide COVID-19 testing drive.

The households are allowed to send one person per day to shop for necessities, Reuters reported citing the city government’s statement.

See Also: Inflatable Putin Doll Turns Boxing Bag For Angry Young Ukrainians: 'These Kids Pack A Good Punch!' (Video)

The report noted that Chengdu is the largest city to be locked down after Shanghai was shut down for two months earlier this year. However, it remains unclear if the lockdown would be lifted after the mass testing.

The city is home to some of the big tech giants, including Apple Inc AAPL supplier Foxconn HNHPF, Intel Corp's INTC manufacturing facility, and Toyota Motor Corp TOYOF.

An email sent by Benzinga to Foxconn, Apple, Intel, and Toyota seeking comments on the potential impact on their businesses from the lockdown didn't elicit any response until the time of publishing this story.

Meanwhile, China reported 1,730 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, out of which 157 were found in Chengdu.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.