Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 12:10PM
Founded in 1937, Toyota is one of the world's largest automakers with 9.92 million units sold at retail in fiscal 2021 across its light vehicle brands. Brands include Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu, and truck maker Hino; market share in Japan is about 52%, while U.S. share is over 15%. The firm also owns large stake in Denso, a parts supplier, at least 16% of Subaru (with a deal to raise that to 20%), and holds investments in many other firms, including shares of Uber Technologies and about 5% in each of Mazda and Suzuki. Fiscal 2021 sales excluding financial services were JPY 25.1 trillion. Toyota also has a financing arm and manufactures homes and boats.

Toyota Motor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toyota Motor (TOYOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toyota Motor (OTCPK: TOYOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toyota Motor's (TOYOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Toyota Motor.

Q

What is the target price for Toyota Motor (TOYOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Toyota Motor

Q

Current Stock Price for Toyota Motor (TOYOF)?

A

The stock price for Toyota Motor (OTCPK: TOYOF) is $17.795 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toyota Motor (TOYOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Toyota Motor.

Q

When is Toyota Motor (OTCPK:TOYOF) reporting earnings?

A

Toyota Motor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Toyota Motor (TOYOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toyota Motor.

Q

What sector and industry does Toyota Motor (TOYOF) operate in?

A

Toyota Motor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.