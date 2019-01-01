Founded in 1937, Toyota is one of the world's largest automakers with 9.92 million units sold at retail in fiscal 2021 across its light vehicle brands. Brands include Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu, and truck maker Hino; market share in Japan is about 52%, while U.S. share is over 15%. The firm also owns large stake in Denso, a parts supplier, at least 16% of Subaru (with a deal to raise that to 20%), and holds investments in many other firms, including shares of Uber Technologies and about 5% in each of Mazda and Suzuki. Fiscal 2021 sales excluding financial services were JPY 25.1 trillion. Toyota also has a financing arm and manufactures homes and boats.