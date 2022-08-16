Tencent Bows Down To Regulatory Pressure After Alibaba - Report

- China's Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY looks to divest fully or bulk of its $24 billion stake in food delivery firm Meituan MPNGY, Reuters reports.
- Tencent aims to appease domestic regulators and monetize an eight-year-old investment by the move.
- Tencent owns 17% of Meituan, valued at $24.3 billion as of August 15.
- Also Read: Tencent Targets Metaverse After Overseas Opportunities, EV To Drive Growth
- If market conditions are favorable, Tencent looks to kick off the sale this year.
- Tencent reduced holdings partly to appease the Chinese regulators and to book hefty profits on those bets.
- The value of its shareholdings in listed companies excluding its subsidiaries plunged to $89 billion as of end-March from $201 billion a year ago.
- Reportedly, the regulators are not happy that tech giants like Tencent have invested in and backed various tech firms that run businesses closely related to people's livelihoods in the country.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is changing its secondary listing status on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to a primary listing to seek regulatory validation.
- Bernstein recently hinted at the possibility of Alibaba's Hong Kong listing as its primary listing and the immediate likeliness of fintech affiliate Ant Group's initial public offering.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares traded lower by 0.33% at $38.31 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
