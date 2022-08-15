Unassuming Abortion Seekers Fall Prey To Google Maps Search Results

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Maps routinely misled people looking for abortion providers, a Bloomberg News analysis found.

When users type the words “abortion clinic” into the Maps search bar, crisis pregnancy centers account for about a quarter of the top 10 search results across all 50 U.S. states, plus Washington D.C., according to Bloomberg.

In 13 states, including Arkansas, South Carolina, and Idaho, where the procedure is newly limited, five or more of the top 10 results were for CPCs.

However, CPCs backed by religious groups reportedly misguided the unassuming pregnant women ranging from teenagers to victims of abusive relationships.

Instead, the centers discouraged the women from aborting, citing mental and physical health hazards. The lies affected the mental health of women who went ahead with the abortion.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ten states have criminalized abortion. Therefore, asking someone for help accessing an abortion could lead to legal liability for that person, making Google the safer resource.

Still, Google has failed to eliminate inaccurate results in Maps. The number of abortion clinics is dwindling fast in the U.S., making it difficult for Google to display one nearby in areas where they have become inadequate.

In Bloomberg’s data set, there are indications that Google knows enough about businesses to differentiate between abortion clinics and CPCs.

But the hundreds of Google Maps results described as “abortion clinics” on the service were indeed abortion providers.

Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.61% at $121.90 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Image by petterijokela from Pixabay