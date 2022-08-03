Activist Targets Microsoft For Donating To Groups Opposing Pro-Abortion Stance: Report

by

U.K.-based activist investing platform Tulipshare expressed concerns over Microsoft Corp's MSFT donations to anti-abortion groups like the Republican Attorneys General Association and the Republican Governors Association, Bloomberg reports.

Tulipshare urged Microsoft to end donations and lobbying conflicting with its support for employees accessing reproductive health care.

Tulipshare cited Microsoft's expansion of employee benefits to cover conveyance costs for abortion care as contradictory to its political donations.

Tulipshare looked to introduce a shareholder motion lest Microsoft failed to address its concerns.

Tulipshare alleged that the groups used donations to focus on the election of officials who fought against Roe v. Wade.

Tulipshare had also targeted Apple Inc AAPL , Amazon.com Inc AMZN , and Salesforce Inc CRM .

Multiple companies came under the scanner for contributing to the campaigns of anti-abortion governors while also pledging to pay employees to travel for reproductive medical care.

Microsoft, known for dividing its political giving between Republicans and Democrats, faced flak for backing candidates whose voting records and statements opposed Microsoft's stance on topics like LGBTQ rights and climate change.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.44% at $276.02 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Image by Niek Verlaan from Pixabay

