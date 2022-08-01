Why Tencent and NetEase Shares Are Trading Lower Today

- China's gaming regulator has granted publishing licenses to 69 online games, including titles belonging to developers like G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd and iDreamSky, Reuters reports.
- China's list continued to duck Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY and NetEase Inc NTES regarding games approval.
- Recently NetEase braced to release the most-awaited Diablo Immortal mobile game in China on July 25, a month after its initially scheduled launch date.
- TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd has generated $1 billion of player spending across its mobile games as of the year ended June 20, 2022, up 16% year-on-year.
- China had stopped approving games as a part of its sweeping crackdown on the sector to prevent the youth from getting addicted to the games.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares traded lower by 3.62% at $37.26 on the last check Monday. NTES shares traded lower by 2.01% at $91.11.
