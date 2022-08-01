ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Tencent and NetEase Shares Are Trading Lower Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 1, 2022 2:40 PM | 1 min read
  • China's gaming regulator has granted publishing licenses to 69 online games, including titles belonging to developers like G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd and iDreamSky, Reuters reports.
  • China's list continued to duck Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY and NetEase Inc NTES regarding games approval.
  • Recently NetEase braced to release the most-awaited Diablo Immortal mobile game in China on July 25, a month after its initially scheduled launch date.
  • TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd has generated $1 billion of player spending across its mobile games as of the year ended June 20, 2022, up 16% year-on-year.
  • China had stopped approving games as a part of its sweeping crackdown on the sector to prevent the youth from getting addicted to the games.
  • Price Action: TCEHY shares traded lower by 3.62% at $37.26 on the last check Monday. NTES shares traded lower by 2.01% at $91.11.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsMoversTechMediaTrading Ideas