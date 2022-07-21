Here's Why NetEase Shares Are Trading Up Premarket

- NetEase Inc NTES looks to release the most-awaited Diablo Immortal mobile game in China on July 25, a month after its initially scheduled launch date in the leading gaming market.
- China's most significant game company after Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY won regulatory approval for the game co-developed with Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI, following a controversial social media post that halted the rollout.
- A deleted social media post interpreted as criticism of Chinese President Xi Jinping caused the delay in the game's release.
- Immortal garnered 10 million downloads in the first week after its international launch outside China on June 2.
- After a month-long suspension, China resumed licensing in April, but Tencent and NetEase failed to win approval in the three batches of approved titles.
- The update reflects relaxation in the Chinese regulatory environment as promised by the country lately.
- Price Action: NTES shares traded higher by 4.68% at $98.60 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
