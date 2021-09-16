 Skip to main content

Tencent, NetEase's Latest Restrictions Could Impact Apple, Activision Blizzard: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 6:28am   Comments
  • China is reviewing new games to determine compliance with content and kid protection criteria, Bloomberg reports. The regulators are reassessing titles submitted by Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) to NetEase Inc's (NASDAQ: NTES) developers to ensure compliance with playing time and other anti-addiction safeguards launched in August.
  • Tencent's League of Legends Mobile title missed the September 15 launch. Regulators also skipped the release of their regular monthly list of approved titles for August. 
  • The regulators restricted the gaming hours for minors and banned companies from providing services to users without real-name registration. China's regulators are cracking down on increasingly popular "zombie" and "boys' love" themes.
  • Bloomberg projects the slowdown to cut growth for domestic mobile games by a third in 2022, leading to lower estimates for Tencent, NetEase, and extending to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI).
  • Related Content: Electronic Arts Piques Curiosity With Battlefield 2042 Launch Date: Games Radar
  • Price Action: NTES shares traded lower by 1.14% at $83.99 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

