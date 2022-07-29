Microsoft Scores With US Army Googles Amid Odds: Bloomberg

by

The Appropriations Defense Subcommittee cut $350 million from the Army's procurement request for more than $400 million in fiscal 2023 for the Integrated Visual Augmentation System, a customized version of Microsoft Corp's MSFT HoloLens goggles, Bloomberg reports.

The panel reserved concerns over IVAS's continued software, hardware, and user-acceptance challenges.

The panel saw potential in the device to improve soldiers' battlefield capabilities while representing an essential step in the Pentagon's efforts to "engage with non-traditional defense contractors" like Microsoft.

The move coincided with Democrats' release of a proposed $808.6 billion Pentagon spending bill for 2023, up from President Joe Biden's request of $773 billion.

The goggles enable commanders to project information onto a visor in front of a soldier's face and incorporate features like night vision.

Over a decade, the Army has projected spending up to $21.9 billion on 121,500 devices, triggering a debate with the Pentagon. A Pentagon inspector general saw the contract straining taxpayers' funds.

