QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Pentagon, US Army Debate Over $22B Budget For Microsoft Combat Goggles

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 22, 2022 2:56 PM | 1 min read
  • The U.S. Army initially looked to spend ~$22 billion over the next decade on high-tech combat goggles and related services from Microsoft Corp MSFTBloomberg reports.
  • The initial guidance could be double what the service expects. 
  • A Pentagon inspector general saw the contract straining up to $21.9 billion in taxpayers' funds.
  • However, the Army argued that the estimate was a worst-case scenario and a ceiling including every hardware, component, and service for what the service would look to spend over the decade.
  • "Less than half of this total is possible for the U.S. Army," said the Army.
  • Microsoft's Integrated Visual Augmentation System will likely provide a "heads-up display" for U.S. ground forces and let commanders project information onto a visor in front of a soldier's face, including night vision.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 2% at $275.18 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTop StoriesTechMedia