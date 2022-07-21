GM, Ford Seek US Permit To Deploy Limited Autonomous Vehicles

by

General Motors Co GM and Ford Motor Co F sought exemptions to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles without human controls like steering wheels and brake pedals.

and sought exemptions to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles without human controls like steering wheels and brake pedals. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) grants petitions to allow a limited number of vehicles to operate on US roads without required human controls.

Both automakers look to deploy up to 2,500 vehicles a year, the maximum allowed under the law, for ride-sharing and delivery services.

Also Read: GM Backed Cruise Is Giving Google, Tesla A Run For Their Money

GM Backed Cruise Is Giving Google, Tesla A Run For Their Money In February, GM and its autonomous technology unit Cruise petitioned NHTSA seeking permission to deploy self-driving vehicles without steering wheels, mirrors, turn signals, or windshield wipers. GM aims to deploy the Origin, a vehicle with subway-like doors and no steering wheels.

petitioned NHTSA seeking permission to deploy self-driving vehicles without steering wheels, mirrors, turn signals, or windshield wipers. GM aims to deploy the Origin, a vehicle with subway-like doors and no steering wheels. Ford submitted a petition in July 2021. Ford sought to deploy a self-driving ride-hailing and package delivery vehicle by this decade.

GM looks to spend $2 billion on its self-driving taxi fleet Cruise this year.

Cruise was ahead of Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) GOOGL Google in offering free rides in its fully autonomous vehicles in February. Cruise also bagged approval for monetizing the rides in early June.

(NASDAQ: GOOG) Google in offering free rides in its fully autonomous vehicles in February. Cruise also bagged approval for monetizing the rides in early June. Amazon.com Inc AMZN also looks to tap the budding market via self-driving technology firm Zoox.

also looks to tap the budding market via self-driving technology firm Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTech