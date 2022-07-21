GM, Ford Seek US Permit To Deploy Limited Autonomous Vehicles

- General Motors Co GM and Ford Motor Co F sought exemptions to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles without human controls like steering wheels and brake pedals.
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) grants petitions to allow a limited number of vehicles to operate on US roads without required human controls.
- Both automakers look to deploy up to 2,500 vehicles a year, the maximum allowed under the law, for ride-sharing and delivery services.
- In February, GM and its autonomous technology unit Cruise petitioned NHTSA seeking permission to deploy self-driving vehicles without steering wheels, mirrors, turn signals, or windshield wipers. GM aims to deploy the Origin, a vehicle with subway-like doors and no steering wheels.
- Ford submitted a petition in July 2021. Ford sought to deploy a self-driving ride-hailing and package delivery vehicle by this decade.
- GM looks to spend $2 billion on its self-driving taxi fleet Cruise this year.
- Cruise was ahead of Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) GOOGL Google in offering free rides in its fully autonomous vehicles in February. Cruise also bagged approval for monetizing the rides in early June.
- Amazon.com Inc AMZN also looks to tap the budding market via self-driving technology firm Zoox.
