ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

China Warns US Of 'Grave Impact' As Nancy Pelosi Gears To Visit Taiwan Next Month

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 19, 2022 7:13 AM | 1 min read
China Warns US Of 'Grave Impact' As Nancy Pelosi Gears To Visit Taiwan Next Month

Despite repetitive warnings from China, Nancy Pelosi is gearing up to visit Taiwan next month, according to the Financial Times.

What Happened: Pelosi’s visit to Taipei would be the first trip by a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives to the country in 25 years. In 1997, Pelosi's predecessor as speaker, Republican Newt Gingrich, traveled to the island.

Pelosi had to cancel her previous visit to Taipei in April as she got infected with COVID-19.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman Zhao Lijian warned the U.S. that the visit would have a “grave impact” on US-China ties, according to Bloomberg.

“China firmly opposes this as it will have a grave impact on the political foundation of bilateral relations,” Zhao told reporters in Beijing.

“If the US were to insist on going down the wrong path, China will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. All the ensuing consequences shall be borne by the US side.”

The Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in April had also warned that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would be a “malicious provocation.”

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will hold a diplomatic meeting in the coming weeks.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ChinaEurasiaNancy PelositaiwanAsiaGovernmentNewsPoliticsGlobalMarketsGeneral