China Warns US Of 'Grave Impact' As Nancy Pelosi Gears To Visit Taiwan Next Month

Despite repetitive warnings from China, Nancy Pelosi is gearing up to visit Taiwan next month, according to the Financial Times.

What Happened: Pelosi’s visit to Taipei would be the first trip by a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives to the country in 25 years. In 1997, Pelosi's predecessor as speaker, Republican Newt Gingrich, traveled to the island.

Pelosi had to cancel her previous visit to Taipei in April as she got infected with COVID-19.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman Zhao Lijian warned the U.S. that the visit would have a “grave impact” on US-China ties, according to Bloomberg.

“China firmly opposes this as it will have a grave impact on the political foundation of bilateral relations,” Zhao told reporters in Beijing.

“If the US were to insist on going down the wrong path, China will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. All the ensuing consequences shall be borne by the US side.”

The Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in April had also warned that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would be a “malicious provocation.”

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will hold a diplomatic meeting in the coming weeks.

