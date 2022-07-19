Amazon Courts More Trouble As Regulators Inspect Its Warehouses

- Federal prosecutors in New York and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspected some Amazon.com, Inc AMZN warehouses, CNBC reports.
- The review was a part of a civil investigation into working conditions at Amazon's sprawling facilities.
- OSHA, a division of the Labor Department, inspected Amazon warehouses outside New York City, Chicago, and Orlando for possible hazards in response to referrals from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, said SDNY chief spokesperson Nicholas Biase.
- Also Read: Amazon In Trouble Over U.S. Warehouse Safety, Study Finds
- A Department of Labor confirmed investigations at Amazon warehouses in New York, Illinois, and Florida.
- Amazon repeatedly faced flak from lawmakers, regulators, activist groups, and its workers over its treatment of warehouse and delivery employees.
- Critics have increasingly zeroed in on Amazon's use of productivity quotas, arguing that its persistent focus on speed triggered on-the-job warehouse injuries. However, Amazon rebutted the claims.
- Amazon warehouse workers previously complained that its pace of work prevented them from taking adequate bathroom and rest breaks.
- In April, workers at an Amazon warehouse on New York's Staten Island voted to form the company's first U.S. union.
- Amazon ousted employees linked to its first-ever unionized warehouse in the U.S.
- U.S. labor board prosecutors aimed to book Amazon for threatening staff against unionizing, proposing paying them minimum wage.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1% at $114.90 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia