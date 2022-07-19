Prince Harry Says Overturning Of V. Wade A 'Global Assault On Democracy And Freedom'

Prince Harry criticized the U.S. Supreme Court for a ruling that reversed the earlier Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights during a keynote speech at the U.N. headquarters to mark International Nelson Mandela Day.

What Happened: In his apparent reference to the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade ruling, Harry said the world is witnessing a "global assault on democracy and freedom."

"As we sit here today, our world is on fire," he said, adding, "we're living through a pandemic that continues to ravage communities in every corner of the globe."

“From the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom, the cause of Nelson Mandela’s life,” The Duke of Sussex said.

Harry told U.N. ambassadors that it has been “a painful year in a painful decade,” expressing empathy towards those who felt “battered” and “helpless” amid the seemingly endless stream of disasters and devastation.

Addressing the ravaging wildfires in Europe that have led to massive heatwaves around the continent, Harry said, “climate change wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all.”

Further, the Duke took a dig at Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and said it is "the few weaponizing lies and disinformation at the expense of the many."

Harry’s comments addressed the recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade, which has now made abortions a state-by-state legal decision.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.