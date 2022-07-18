Putin's Ally Orders Forces To Prioritize Ukraine Missiles As Zelenskyy Says West Weaponry Beginning To Help

Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally has ordered defense forces to prioritize destroying Ukraine's long-range missiles and artilleries as the war-ridden country targets Russian supply lines with the West-supplied weaponry.

What Happened: The Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the Vostok group, which is fighting in Ukraine, and "instructed the commander to give priority to the enemy's long-range missile and artillery weapons," the defense ministry said in a statement.

It further added that the weapons were being used to shell residential areas of Russian-controlled Donbas and deliberately set fire to wheat fields and grain storage silos.

SEE ALSO: Vladimir Putin Reshuffles Russian Space Agency's Top Boss, Hours Before A Landmark Deal With NASA

The developments came after the Biden administration and other U.S. allies supplied billions of dollars worth of weaponry to Ukraine since the Russian president ordered the invasion on Feb. 24. The weaponry included long-range arms, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's said are beginning to help on the battlefield.

Ukraine also said it has carried out a string of successful strikes on 30 Russian logistics and ammunition hubs, using several multiple launch rocket systems recently supplied by the global allies, Reuters reported.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.