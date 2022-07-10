Biden And Xi Jinping To Speak In The Coming Weeks: Here Are The Pressing Issues

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday that President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will have the opportunity to speak in the coming weeks following the U.S. criticism of China’s lack of diplomatic condemnation of the Kremlin during its war against Ukraine.

“With regard to President Xi and President Biden, our expectation is that they will have an opportunity to speak in the weeks ahead,” Blinken told reporters during a stop in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to Reuters, China continues to be the U.S.'s principal strategic adversary, making diplomatic contacts necessary to avoid conflict between Washington and Beijing.

The White House is debating lifting the harsh tariffs that the Trump administration slapped on China, but Biden indicated on Friday that a review was ongoing and that he hadn't yet made a decision.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement the discussions with Bilken, during a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali, Indonesia, were fruitful and might prevent "miscalculation," but added that US-Chinese relations aren't "out of the problems" brought on by the previous administration of President Donald Trump, according to Bloomberg.

The statement also urged Washington not to build "exclusive groupings" against China, cautioned against backing Taiwanese independence, and urged against interfering in China's domestic affairs, including those involving Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Photo: Courtesy of Global Panorama and Gage Skidmore on Flickr