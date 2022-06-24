United Airlines Pilots Approve Tentative Agreement On 14.5% Pay Hike

by

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL pilots have voted to approve a tentative agreement (TA) on modified terms for their collective bargaining agreement.

The United Master Executive Council represents 14,000 UAL pilots, as represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, Int'l (ALPA).

The tentative agreement highlights three pay rate increases totaling more than 14.5% within 18 months, retroactive to the start of 2022.

It also includes enhanced overtime compensation and premium pay, a new 8-week paid maternity leave benefit, and new quality of life improvements to provide increased pilot schedule flexibility.

If ratified will generate an additional $1.3 billion of value for United pilots over the course of the two-year agreement.

“This agreement raises the bar for all airline pilots and leads the industry forward,” said Capt. Michael Hamilton, Chair of ALPA’s United pilot group.

Price Action: UAL shares are trading higher by 6.34% at $38.08 on the last check Friday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

