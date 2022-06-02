Pfizer Seeks FDA Approval For Three Covid Vaccine Doses For Children Below Five

- Partners Pfizer, Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX urged the FDA to authorize three vaccine doses for children below five, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The companies previously asserted that three doses of the shot were 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 with robust immune response in children between six months to five years.
- After mixed results in the children who received two doses, the companies studied three doses to determine the relative efficacy of an extra dose. The FDA also postponed its review to wait for additional testing.
- The latest Pfizer-BioNTech study results were pending peer-review by independent experts or published in a medical journal.
- The Food and Drug Administration also weighed a request from Moderna, Inc MRNA to authorize two doses of its vaccine for children below six.
- The FDA has scheduled meetings of outside medical advisers on June 14-15 to discuss data and review the applications from Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's vaccine trials in young children.
- The FDA clearance could come before the end of June.
- U.S.'s last remaining group of people, or the 19 million young children, would get access to the vaccine on clearance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Price Action: PFE shares traded lower by 0.71% at $52 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsMedia